Kiduja India standalone net profit rises 199.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.53% to Rs 19.12 croreNet profit of Kiduja India rose 199.63% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 116.53% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.128.83 117 OPM %97.6596.72 -PBDT16.245.42 200 PBT16.245.42 200 NP16.245.42 200
