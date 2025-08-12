Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Softrak Venture Investment reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

