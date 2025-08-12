Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 377.40 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 62.91% to Rs 43.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales377.40282.20 34 OPM %19.3913.51 -PBDT79.0943.05 84 PBT72.7036.70 98 NP43.6626.80 63
