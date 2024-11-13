Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 51.65 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings rose 180.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 51.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.6552.42 -1 OPM %10.094.10 -PBDT4.101.31 213 PBT3.771.05 259 NP2.941.05 180
