Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 44.44% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.3811.366.3815.580.831.580.480.980.350.63