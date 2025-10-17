Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 146.64% to Rs 48.12 croreNet Loss of Artson reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 146.64% to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.1219.51 147 OPM %-0.06-8.15 -PBDT-2.38-3.53 33 PBT-3.04-4.16 27 NP-2.24-3.00 25
