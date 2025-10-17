Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 92.82% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance rose 1.79% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.82% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.761.95 93 OPM %22.3430.77 -PBDT0.760.70 9 PBT0.740.69 7 NP0.570.56 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

