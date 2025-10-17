Rallis India standalone net profit rises 4.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 861.00 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 4.08% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 861.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 928.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales861.00928.00 -7 OPM %17.8917.89 -PBDT161.00173.00 -7 PBT131.00143.00 -8 NP102.0098.00 4
