LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 10394.30 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree rose 12.00% to Rs 1401.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 10394.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9432.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10394.309432.90 10 OPM %18.5718.01 -PBDT2161.201927.90 12 PBT1879.201686.80 11 NP1401.101251.00 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

