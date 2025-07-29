Arvind consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 2006.32 croreNet profit of Arvind rose 35.44% to Rs 53.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 2006.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1830.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2006.321830.60 10 OPM %8.848.18 -PBDT145.36122.79 18 PBT76.3654.31 41 NP53.2439.31 35
