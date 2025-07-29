Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 196.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 33.24 croreNet profit of Robust Hotels rose 196.32% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.2429.75 12 OPM %29.9920.10 -PBDT10.395.38 93 PBT5.991.00 499 NP4.031.36 196
