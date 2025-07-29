Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 1.97 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.971.77 11 OPM %71.5779.10 -PBDT1.391.45 -4 PBT1.351.41 -4 NP0.921.26 -27
