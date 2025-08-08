Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 70.49 croreNet profit of Vertoz rose 16.85% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.4960.17 17 OPM %14.1714.84 -PBDT9.888.63 14 PBT7.355.84 26 NP6.385.46 17
