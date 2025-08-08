Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 24.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 26.18 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 24.70% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.1829.05 -10 OPM %25.7824.61 -PBDT7.817.89 -1 PBT6.997.07 -1 NP3.785.02 -25
