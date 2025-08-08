Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 5.68% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.7319.13 3 OPM %20.0227.23 -PBDT3.534.95 -29 PBT3.214.62 -31 NP2.492.64 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

