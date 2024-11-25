Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 360.79 croreNet profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 21.99% to Rs 91.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 360.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales360.79293.17 23 OPM %95.7794.82 -PBDT123.41101.19 22 PBT121.8099.78 22 NP91.7775.23 22
