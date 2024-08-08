Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 13.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.565.929.6014.700.900.880.540.480.490.43