Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 13.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 6.56 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.565.92 11 OPM %9.6014.70 -PBDT0.900.88 2 PBT0.540.48 13 NP0.490.43 14
