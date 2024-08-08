Business Standard
Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 70.41% to Rs 2.88 crore
Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 42.86% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.41% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.881.69 70 OPM %69.4482.84 -PBDT2.001.40 43 PBT2.001.40 43 NP2.001.40 43
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

