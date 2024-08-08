Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.41% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 42.86% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.41% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.881.6969.4482.842.001.402.001.402.001.40