Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.41% to Rs 2.88 croreNet profit of Sunshine Capital rose 42.86% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.41% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.881.69 70 OPM %69.4482.84 -PBDT2.001.40 43 PBT2.001.40 43 NP2.001.40 43
