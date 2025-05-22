Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 242.81 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 7.71% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 242.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.80% to Rs 122.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 912.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 828.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales242.81219.52 11 912.89828.53 10 OPM %16.5416.03 -17.0615.21 - PBDT43.7238.21 14 167.49134.83 24 PBT43.0637.86 14 164.88133.43 24 NP31.1528.92 8 122.5299.77 23
