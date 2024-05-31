Business Standard
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 37.13% to Rs 90.00 crore
Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 333.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.13% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.72% to Rs 321.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales90.00143.15 -37 321.84464.57 -31 OPM %1.880.99 -3.202.55 - PBDT0.900.66 36 3.925.67 -31 PBT0.430.12 258 2.003.45 -42 NP0.390.09 333 1.473.00 -51
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

