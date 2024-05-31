Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.13% to Rs 90.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 51.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.72% to Rs 321.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 333.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.13% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.90.00143.15321.84464.571.880.993.202.550.900.663.925.670.430.122.003.450.390.091.473.00