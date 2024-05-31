Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 240.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.43.7149.44240.08186.842.155.262.936.822.444.0812.7719.002.364.0612.5818.941.662.587.2112.22