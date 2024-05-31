Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore
Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 240.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.7149.44 -12 240.08186.84 28 OPM %2.155.26 -2.936.82 - PBDT2.444.08 -40 12.7719.00 -33 PBT2.364.06 -42 12.5818.94 -34 NP1.662.58 -36 7.2112.22 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nupur Recyclers standalone net profit rises 313.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 106.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 19.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Steadfast Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the March 2024 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon