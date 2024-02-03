Sensex (    %)
                        
Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 13.68 crore
Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs -2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.68-2.53 LP OPM %92.47128.06 -PBDT12.48-3.23 LP PBT12.47-3.23 LP NP9.74-2.65 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

