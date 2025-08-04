Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 275.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 277.63% to Rs 69.90 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 275.72% to Rs 50.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 277.63% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.9018.51 278 OPM %95.2191.73 -PBDT66.5316.73 298 PBT66.5016.72 298 NP50.6113.47 276
