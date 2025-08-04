Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.840.36 133 OPM %58.3363.89 -PBDT0.550.52 6 PBT0.550.52 6 NP0.550.50 10
