Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

Ashok Leyland sold 22,157 units in month of February 2026 compared to 17,903 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 24%. Total sales include domestic sales of 20,314 units (up 28% YoY).

The company's M&HCV sales stood at 14,755 units (up 28% YoY) while LCV sales were 7,402 units (up 15% YoY) in the month of February 2026.

