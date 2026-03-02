Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Ashok Leyland sold 22,157 units in month of February 2026 compared to 17,903 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 24%. Total sales include domestic sales of 20,314 units (up 28% YoY).

The company's M&HCV sales stood at 14,755 units (up 28% YoY) while LCV sales were 7,402 units (up 15% YoY) in the month of February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

