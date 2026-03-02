Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%
Ashok Leyland sold 22,157 units in month of February 2026 compared to 17,903 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 24%. Total sales include domestic sales of 20,314 units (up 28% YoY).
The company's M&HCV sales stood at 14,755 units (up 28% YoY) while LCV sales were 7,402 units (up 15% YoY) in the month of February 2026.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST