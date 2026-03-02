Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Feb sales volumes jump 27%

Bajaj Auto Feb sales volumes jump 27%

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Bajaj Auto sold 4,48,259 units in month of February 2026 compared to 3,52,071 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 27%. Total auto sales include domestic sales of 2,32,581 units (up 27% YoY) and exports of 2,15,678 units (up 28% YoY).

The company sold 3,79,921 two-wheeler units (up 27% YoY) and 68,338 commercial vehicle units (up 30% YoY) in the month of February 2026.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

