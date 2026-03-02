KVS Castings to commence commercial operations of expanded capacity from 02 Mar

KVS Castings has increased its overall installed production capacity and shall commence commercial operations at its new facility Unit 2 commencing from opening of business hours of 02 March 2026.

The company's production capacity has increased to 19,200 MTPA from 7,200 MTPA.

The capacity expansion is aligned with the company's Initial Public Offer objective of capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machineries.

