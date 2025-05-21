Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.11%, up for third straight session

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.6, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.62% gain in NIFTY and a 1.49% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.6, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 24771.7. The Sensex is at 81471.49, up 0.35%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 9.85% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23531.2, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 240.35, up 0.62% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 17.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.62% gain in NIFTY and a 1.49% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

