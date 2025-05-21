Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering bags hydro power project from NEEPCO worth Rs 711 crore

Patel Engineering bags hydro power project from NEEPCO worth Rs 711 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Patel Engineering (PEL) said that it has been awarded a contract for undertaking the construction of hydropower project valued at Rs 711.29 crore by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

As per the terms of the contract, the company would construct a 240 MW HEO hydropower project located in Arunachal Pradesh under EPC Mode.

The scope of work includes construction of civil and associated infrastructure works, testing & commissioning of hydro-mechanical plant & machinery leading to successful operation and performance of all the generating units of the hydro electric project.

PEL had earlier been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

 

The said project is located in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and is scheduled to be completed within 44 months.

Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director, Patel Engineering, said: "We are proud to have been awarded the HEO Hydropower project from NEEPCO.

This order further cements our position as a trusted partner for building critical infrastructure for Indias power sector and strengthens our position in the North-East. Arunachal Pradesh with its vast and largely untapped hydropower potential, is emerging as a key region in Indias renewable energy landscape."

Patel Engineering is a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. It is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

