Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 114.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 11.26 croreNet profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 114.08% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.2614.22 -21 OPM %7.908.58 -PBDT1.970.80 146 PBT1.830.72 154 NP1.520.71 114
