Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and SBI were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,142.70, a premium of 156.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,986 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 46.20 points or 0.18% to 25,986.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.13% to 11.21.

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

ZFCVINDIA receives business nomination from an Indian E-Mobility CV OEM

Indices decline for 4th day; Nifty settles below 26,000 level

JSW Steel forms 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

