Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 355.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 355.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 17.54 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers rose 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.5421.35 -18 OPM %4.681.73 -PBDT0.700.21 233 PBT0.580.12 383 NP0.410.09 356

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

