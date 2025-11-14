Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 355.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 17.54 croreNet profit of Asian Fertilizers rose 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.5421.35 -18 OPM %4.681.73 -PBDT0.700.21 233 PBT0.580.12 383 NP0.410.09 356
