Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 58.93 crore

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers declined 94.70% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.75% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 285.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.9368.08 -13 285.35208.43 37 OPM %2.445.24 -3.785.97 - PBDT0.808.63 -91 4.1010.59 -61 PBT0.517.79 -93 2.348.63 -73 NP0.326.04 -95 1.296.37 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Euro speculators add net long position

Euro speculators add net long position

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon