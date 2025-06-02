Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZRZ Bioenergy standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ZRZ Bioenergy standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of ZRZ Bioenergy declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales01.57 -100 1.491.57 -5 OPM %015.92 --26.177.64 - PBDT0.240.30 -20 0.230.24 -4 PBT0.220.30 -27 0.190.24 -21 NP0.110.30 -63 0.080.39 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Euro speculators add net long position

Euro speculators add net long position

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon