Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Zen Technologies Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1603.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35275 shares in the past one month.

 

Home First Finance Company India Ltd lost 4.58% to Rs 1310.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17844 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd tumbled 4.31% to Rs 195.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38259 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd shed 4.26% to Rs 674.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd dropped 3.76% to Rs 645.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20768 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Australian Premium Solar (India) consolidated net profit rises 124.77% in the June 2025 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

