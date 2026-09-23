Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 1.17%

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.03% over last one month compared to 5.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd rose 1.17% today to trade at Rs 2472.9. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.48% to quote at 61284.06. The index is down 5.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 0.61% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.49% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.38 % over last one year compared to the 9.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.03% over last one month compared to 5.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1088 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17707 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2985.5 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2116 on 23 Mar 2026.

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