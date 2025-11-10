Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Paints Ltd Spurts 0.76%

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Asian Paints Ltd has added 12.74% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd gained 0.76% today to trade at Rs 2638.55. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.59% to quote at 60323.68. The index is up 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 0.67% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.66% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 2.15 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has added 12.74% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4368 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65449 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2934.95 on 07 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2125 on 04 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

