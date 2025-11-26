Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints to set up second manufacturing plant in UAE

Asian Paints to set up second manufacturing plant in UAE

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Through its subsidiary - Berger Paints Emirates

Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Paints, proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum. The facility will be spread across 100,000 sqm within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon