Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 156.41 croreNet profit of Keertana Finserv declined 76.65% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 156.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales156.41125.98 24 OPM %53.8180.01 -PBDT9.7441.65 -77 PBT6.1739.45 -84 NP6.8229.21 -77
