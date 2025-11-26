Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

L G Balakrishnan & Bros has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency "Guidance".

According to this MOU, the Guidance will extend necessary support and facilitation as set forth in the MOU in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws.

This will help the Company in obtaining necessary permissions, regulations, approvals, allotments, clearances and incentives from the relevant Government in the State of Tamil Nadu. This reiterates our Company's commitment to invest in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Panatone Finvest standalone net profit rises 140.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Panatone Finvest standalone net profit rises 140.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon