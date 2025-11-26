Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 627.55 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 105.28% to Rs 99.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 627.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 540.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales627.55540.82 16 OPM %61.0861.60 -PBDT262.49199.92 31 PBT155.6276.82 103 NP99.6248.53 105

