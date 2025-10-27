Monday, October 27, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report raised hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and reports suggested that the United States and China were closing in on a trade deal.

Investors are anticipating a potential accord after top negotiators from both sides reported progress on contentious issues ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.18 percent to 3,996.94, hitting a new 10-year high following high-level trade talks in Malaysia.

According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Washington and Beijing have reached a "very substantial framework" that would prevent the U.S. from imposing 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods and allow for a deferral of China's rare earths export controls.

 

Investors also cheered data that showed China's industrial profits soared 21.6 percent in September from a year ago, marking the biggest jump since November 2023.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.05 percent to 26,433.70, with tech and pharma stocks leading the surge.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

