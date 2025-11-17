Asian Warehousing standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Asian Warehousing rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.30 53 OPM %60.8760.00 -PBDT0.09-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.07 LP NP0.070.01 600
