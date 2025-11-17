Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 13.56 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.5611.61 17 OPM %-89.38-101.72 -PBDT-19.46-19.61 1 PBT-21.21-21.33 1 NP-21.21-21.33 1
