Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 170.77 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin declined 51.14% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 170.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales170.77166.06 3 OPM %5.224.95 -PBDT3.734.63 -19 PBT1.172.81 -58 NP1.072.19 -51
