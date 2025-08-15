Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of Assam Entrade rose 71.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.621.82 -11 OPM %26.5423.63 -PBDT0.640.47 36 PBT0.630.45 40 NP0.480.28 71
