Assocham proposes tax simplification, rationalisation to enhance ease of doing business

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Industry body Assocham on Thursday proposed several recommendations, like tax simplification and rationalisation, for the forthcoming Union Budget to enhance ease of doing business and further boost investments in the country. Representatives of the industry chamber met Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and submitted a pre-Budget memorandum, detailing suggestions for direct and indirect taxes. The body suggested the restoration of the concessional tax rate of 15 per cent for new manufacturing companies (as under section 115BAB under the ITA for companies incorporated up to March 2024).

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

