Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.11% to Rs 37.52 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 29.00% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 185.11% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.5213.16 185 OPM %10.2921.96 -PBDT3.582.80 28 PBT3.462.77 25 NP2.582.00 29
