Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18557 shares

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2026.

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18557 shares. The stock slipped 5.79% to Rs.4,330.20. Volumes stood at 17548 shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 50.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.98% to Rs.323.75. Volumes stood at 11.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 12.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.55% to Rs.993.50. Volumes stood at 3.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd saw volume of 193.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.96% to Rs.226.17. Volumes stood at 64.07 lakh shares in the last session.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.1,558.40. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News