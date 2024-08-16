Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.494.3317.4818.480.420.360.270.320.200.23